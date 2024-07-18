Thursday, July 18, 2024

1704 GMT — The UN has said that a two-state solution cannot be voted away in response to a resolution passed by the Israeli parliament that rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is disappointed by the Israeli parliament’s (Knesset) decision to pass the measure.

"It's clear you can't vote away the two-state solution," Dujarric told reporters.

1854 GMT — Belgium urges sanctions on Israel amid Gaza offensive

Belgium’s deputy Premier Petra De Sutter has renewed calls for sanctions against Israel in response to its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

"Too many Palestinians were killed, despite the international call for a ceasefire," De Sutter underlined on X.

Highlighting Ursula von der Leyen’s recent re-election as EU Commission president, De Sutter affirmed, “I reinforce her pledge to increase humanitarian aid & support to Palestinian Authority.”

"I repeat my call for sanctions against Israel," she emphasised.

1840 GMT — Israeli jets strike displaced Palestinians in eastern Gaza

At least two Palestinians were killed and five injured in an Israeli air strike against a school sheltering displaced people in eastern Gaza City.

The strike was on the "al-Falah School, which shelters displaced people in the al-Zeitoun neighbourhood, southeast of Gaza City," the Gaza Civil Defence said on Telegram.

The bombing caused severe damage to the school and medical and civil defence teams were searching for victims and the injured as a result of the Israeli attack, witnesses told Anadolu.

1823 GMT — US asks Israel for clarification on Turkish hospital picture

The US has said it asked Israel about a picture of Israeli soldiers in front of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, which reportedly turned into a military base by the Israeli army in Gaza.

"We’ve seen the report on the Turkish hospital and we are in touch with Israeli counterparts to learn more. And that's all that we can say at the moment on that," State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told Anadolu when he was asked about a picture that was widely shared on social media.

"I think, at face value when looking at that image, what we see is service members posing in front of the hospital so I don't want to draw any conclusions beyond that, but we have asked the IDF for additional information and we look forward to receiving that," he said.

1753 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli army near Lebanese border

Hezbollah has said that it targetted an Israeli tank and several military positions near the southern Lebanese border.

In separate statements, the group said it hit an Israeli Merkava tank at the Hadab Yarin site with anti-tank missiles, resulting in its destruction and setting it on fire.

They also attacked the Rweisat al-Alam site in the occupied Kfarchouba hills using rocket-propelled weapons.

Additionally, Hezbollah targeted the Birkat Risha site with Borkan missiles, sparking a fire.

1650 GMT — Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet next week: White House

US President Joe Biden is still expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visits Washington next week but it will depend on his recovery from Covid, the White House.

"We have every expectation that the two leaders will have a chance to see each other while Prime Minister Netanyahu is in town" National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing.

Netanyahu is set to address the US Congress on Wednesday and Israeli media had reported a meeting with Biden on Monday, but Kirby said "I can't tell you at this point what that exactly is going to look like."

1603 GMT —Israel's Netanyahu visits Rafah amid negotiations over hostages in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has visited the city of Rafah and the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza, according to local media.

The visit comes against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations to reach an agreement for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported.

Netanyahu's tour precedes a crucial meeting by the Israeli War Cabinet, which will discuss the potential prisoner exchange deal.

1554 GMT — 'Our position is two-state solution': US

The US ambassador to the UN reiterated Washington’s position of a two-state solution.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters it is the "only future" the US sees “in which Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side. Without that, peace will be nearly impossible to achieve."

She was responding to a question about a resolution that was passed in the Israeli parliament that rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state.

She refused to comment when asked about the recent move by parliament but said: "Our position is a two-state solution."

1548 GMT — Top US envoy heading to Middle East for Gaza war consultations

US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk is travelling to the Middle East for consultations on the Gaza war, with stops planned in the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, a US official has said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, had no further details on his planned discussions at this time.

1520 GMT — Palestinian Red Crescent retrieves bodies of 12 people buried by Israeli forces

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has recovered the bodies of 12 Palestinians buried by Israeli forces at al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to its spokesman.

Israeli forces brutally raided the hospital where hundreds of displaced Palestinians had taken shelter last March amid its ongoing offensive on Gaza.

"Our teams could not extract the bodies of the 12 victims over the past four months as we were unable to transfer them to cemeteries amid Israeli gunfire," Naed al-Nems told Anadolu.

1510 GMT — France expresses 'consternation' over Israel's rejection of Palestinian statehood

France has expressed “consternation” over an Israeli resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The Knesset (Israel's parliament) voted 68-9 earlier in favour of a resolution that rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state, saying that it would be an "existential threat" to Israel.

“Only the two-state solution can bring a durable and just peace to Israelis and Palestinians, and ensure the stability in the region,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1434 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu blocks hospital for Gaza children

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the establishment of a field hospital to treat Palestinian children wounded in Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza.

"Netanyahu has notified in writing that he does not approve the establishment of a hospital for Gazans within Israel – and therefore it will not be established," his office said in a statement.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s office announced the establishment of the field hospital, saying it was due to the extended closure of Gaza’s Rafah crossing into Egypt.

1428 GMT — Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting Palestinian statehood

Türkiye has condemned the passing of a resolution in the Israeli parliament that rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state, calling it a sign that Israel disregards international law.

"The acceptance of a resolution in Israeli parliament rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state is another indication that Israel disregards international law and agreements," the Foreign Ministry said, labelling the decision as "null and void."

The establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is a requirement of international law, the ministry added.

1339 GMT — Israel weaponises water in Gaza: Global charity

Israel has been systematically using water as a weapon of war against Palestinians in Gaza, showing disregard for human life and violating international law, according to a new report by Oxfam.

The government of Israel "has used water deprivation to dehumanise and ultimately threaten Palestinian lives since the 1993 Oslo Accords," Oxfam has said.

Destruction of Gaza’s water and sanitation infrastructure by the Israeli military "has contributed significantly to the catastrophic deterioration of conditions of life in Gaza."

The water supply has been reduced by 94 percent which is less than 5 litres a day per person, or less than a single toilet flush, which is just under a third of the recommended minimum in emergencies, the report revealed

1315 GMT —Israel bombards refugee camps in central Gaza

Israeli forces bombarded the Gaza refugee camps in the centre of the enclave and struck Gaza City in the north, killing at least 21 people, and tanks pushed deeper into Rafah in the south, health officials and residents have said.

A barrage of Israeli air strikes killed 16 in Zawayda town, Bureij and Nuseirat camps and the overcrowded city of Deir-al-Balah, health officials said.

1311 GMT — Egypt renews call for Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza’s Rafah crossing