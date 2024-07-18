Residents of a little-known county in the United States are experiencing the true extent of power that the Israeli lobby wields in the world’s oldest existing democracy.

All that these residents did last month was introduce a resolution in the council of Cuyahoga County—a municipality of 1.2 million people in northeast Ohio—that called for an end to any “additional” investment in Israel Bonds.

Israel Bonds is a corporation that raises money globally for the Israeli state that’s been on a borrowing spree to fund its $67 billion war in Gaza, in which nearly 39,000 Palestinians have died since October.

Within days, the Israeli lobby came down hard on the backers of the seemingly mundane municipality-level resolution, which wouldn’t even be binding on the treasury managers had it been approved by the council’s committee of the whole.

Dave Yost, the attorney general for the state of Ohio, intervened to strictly warn the county leadership against passing the resolution. The county leadership caved immediately. Not only did it withdraw the resolution, but it also changed the rules for public participation in future council meetings to minimise citizen backlash.

Cuyahoga County has invested $16 million in Israeli bonds so far. The current stock of Israeli bonds would have remained unaffected even if the proposed resolution had passed and been acted upon by the county.

Meanwhile, local activists say discrimination and acts of bigotry against pro-Palestine activists have increased significantly in Cuyahoga County, which includes the city of Cleveland, which hosts theseventh-largest Palestinian community in the US.

“The perception from our end is 100 percent that [the intervention from the Ohio attorney general] was personal and a misuse of his office to make changes that he personally wants to see,” says Dr Shereen Naser, a university professor who’s taking an active part in mobilising the community against the use of US taxpayer dollars to fund Israel’s war.

Speaking to TRT World, Dr Naser says that Ohio treasurer Robert Sprague is “directly involved” with Israel Bonds.

Last December, the Ohio treasurer formally joined the Government, Industry, and Financial Services Leadership Group set up by Israel Bonds. The Israeli corporation has established the forum in the US ostensibly to grow its “governmental relationships”.

“We know that at the state level, there’s this nepotism between Israel Bonds and our officials,” she says.

How Israel Bonds works

Israel has been borrowing money from global investors through these bonds for the last 70 years. With the onset of the war in Gaza, however, Israel Bonds has redoubled its efforts to raise funds globally to replenish Tel Aviv’s war chest.

One-quarter of all foreign debt that Israel raised in 2023 was mobilised through Israel Bonds. Since October, the corporation has sold bonds worth $3 billion, about three times higher than its annual average.

The marketing material of the corporation appeals to the Zionist sentiments of potential investors: “Israel is at war. We stand with Israel. Make a statement, Invest in Israel Bonds,” the website’s banner screams in bold letters.

Analysts have attributed Israel's unusually high level of borrowing to its increased military spending. This has widened the gap between its revenue and expenditures to seven percent of GDP, higher than the 6.6 percent target.

Yet war hysteria created by Israel has led at least 35 US states and many small municipalities to invest more than $1.7 billion into the debt instrument since October.

With $262.5 million, the state of Ohio is one of the largest holders of Israel Bonds within the US.

The investment figure by US state and local governments is unusual as big investors typically view held-to-maturity bonds unfavourably. Unlike most other dollar-denominated debt instruments, which can easily be cashed at any time, bonds sold by this corporation aren’t traded in a secondary market and must be held to maturity—a feature that makes them more suitable for the needs of the Jewish retail clientele.

That’s why it’s common practice for family elders in Jewish households in the US to buy long-term Israel Bonds for their young family members as gifts for Bar and Bat Mitzvah—the coming-of-age ceremony for Jewish boys and girls when they reach 12 or 13.

The absence of a secondary market means municipality funds invested in Israel Bonds remain stuck in low-yield instruments for years on end, even if better investment options emerge later.

Dr Naser says she learned through a public record request that the Ohio state treasurer was supposed to be the keynote speaker at a gala Israel Bonds was throwing to solicit more funding.

“We’re well aware of that connection. I imagine there’re other connections we’re not aware of, including with our attorney general,” she adds.

In the same vein, she says the county executives making decisions about the $1.1 billion investment portfolio have made trips to Israel in the recent past, which gives further credence to the claim about the hand-in-glove nature of US municipal officials with Israel Bonds.