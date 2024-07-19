Asian and European stock markets mostly sank Friday after an outage rocked global computer systems, with sentiment also hit by US election uncertainty and Chinese economic worries.

The London Stock Exchange saw a delayed start to trading due to the glitch, which also affected airports, airlines, trains, banks, shops and even doctors' surgeries.

"Risk aversion is taking hold yet again, with news that... banks, airports, train companies, TV stations including Sky News, stock exchanges including the LSE, Microsoft's cloud services and cyber security services have all been hit by major online outages," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

"We expect this outage to hurt the big tech companies who are also affected; Microsoft's share price is down... in pre-market trading."

Aviation officials in the United States briefly grounded all planes and airlines elsewhere cancelled or delayed flights, as systems running Microsoft Windows crashed.

Microsoft said the issue began at 1900 GMT on Thursday, affecting users of its Azure cloud platform running cybersecurity software CrowdStrike Falcon.

Related Worldwide IT outages affect banks, airlines, broadcasters and companies

'Dark side to technology'