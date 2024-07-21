WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli bombing kills another Palestinian journalist in Gaza
Israeli army targeted a house north of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, killing journalist Moatasem Ghorab and four of his family members, medical sources at al-Awda Hospital say.
Israeli bombing kills another Palestinian journalist in Gaza
Palestinian journalists Saadi Modukh and Ahmed Sukkar are reportedly killed, among others, besides injuries as a result of the Israeli army attack on different parts of Gaza City. / Photo: AA Archive
July 21, 2024

Another Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli attack on central Gaza, bringing the death toll to 162 since October 7, 2023.

Medical sources at al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza said on Sunday that the Israeli army targeted the Ghorab family house north of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The attack killed journalist Moatasem Ghorab and four of his family members, including two girls, sources added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7.

More than 38,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,600 injured, according to local health authorities.

Recommended

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ICJ's latest ruling ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.

RelatedFive Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza in past few hours
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'