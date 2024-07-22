WORLD
2 MIN READ
Zelenskyy faces 'political suicide' if he gives up land to Russia: official
Kiev's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, says the next few months will be "very difficult" for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and that he will probably have to resort to a referendum.
Zelenskyy faces 'political suicide' if he gives up land to Russia: official
"Whatever move he makes, our president (pictured) risks political suicide,” Vitali Klitschko said on Sunday in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 22, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would risk "political suicide" should he give territorial concessions to Russia, Kiev’s mayor has said.

"How can we explain to the country that we need to give up pieces of our territory that cost the lives of thousands of our fighting heroes? Whatever move he makes, our president risks political suicide," Vitali Klitschko said on Sunday in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Indicating that the next few months will be "very difficult" for Zelenskyy, Klitschko said Ukraine’s president will probably have to resort to a referendum should he consider such concessions.

"I don't think he can reach such painful and important agreements on his own without popular legitimisation," Klitschko further said, expressing that a possible "way out" for Zelenskyy could be the creation of a "national unity government."

He went on to argue that he is not sure Zelenskyy is willing to give up his power in order to achieve this.

Recommended

Klitschko also said Kiev has to win the Russia-Ukraine war, but that the situation is becoming "more and more complicated" and is dependent on the delivery of aid to the country.

"It would be a nightmare if we had to fight for another two years," he added.

RelatedDamage from Russia's war in Ukraine will be felt for generations: UN
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'