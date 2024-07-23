During a televised debate on June 27, Republican candidate Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of failing to adequately support Israel in its war on Gaza, asserting that his Democratic opponent “has become like a Palestinian”, a statement for which he drew backlash for using the word as a slur.

“But they don’t like him because he is a very bad Palestinian. He is a weak one,” Trump said, accusing Biden of preventing Israel from ‘finishing the job’ in the besieged Palestinian enclave where the Zionist state has killed more than 39,000 people since October 7.

Trump’s words were in sharp contrast to the Biden administration’s staunch support for Israel–he has the country at war with significant military aid in the past 10 months, including a $1 billion package consisting of tank ammunition, tactical vehicles, missiles, as well as mortar rounds.

"The only thing I've denied Israel was 2,000-pound bombs; they don't work very well in populated areas," Biden said as he defended himself against Trump’s allegations.

The US has faced global condemnation for supporting Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza, and the Biden administration has been accused of complicity in the killing of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians.

A poll by The Arab American Institute (AAI) in May showed that Arab American support for Biden, which was 60 percent in the 2020 elections, dropped to just under 20 percent in key swing states such as Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, since October 7.

All-weather ally since day 1

Soon after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, the US President expressed his country’s “unwavering” and “rock solid” commitment to supporting its ally and declared that his administration was “ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the government and people of Israel”.

On October 18, the US vetoed a United Nations Security Council proposal calling for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver lifesaving aid to millions of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

That was the day after air strikes killed at least 500 people in an attack on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza –a massacre Israel denied responsibility for.

About a week later, on October 25, Biden expressed scepticism about the death toll reported by Palestinians, saying he had "no confidence" in their numbers.

“I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed. I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s the price of waging a war,” he stated.

At the time, the Gaza health ministry had reported over 6,500 Palestinian deaths, a figure that has since risen sixfold.

Another resolution calling for pauses in fighting was drafted by Malta at the UN Security council in November, which the US abstained from. By February 20, the US had vetoed three times a draft resolution by the UN Security Council on the Israel's war on Gaza, blocking calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and instead pushing for a temporary ceasefire linked to hostage release.

It was around this time that the US proposed a rival draft resolution calling for a temporary ceasefire in the fighting and opposing a major ground offensive by Israel in Rafah, Gaza’s southern city, which saw millions of refugees flowing in after being declared a safe zone by Israel at the beginning of its onslaught.

Biden’s ‘not so red’ line