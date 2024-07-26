WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli forces target TRT crew covering attacks on Palestinians at Al Aqsa
"As we continue to show and tell the world about Israel's barbarities and massacres, Israel's persecution of journalists, whose duty it is to pursue the truth, increases even more," asserts Türkiye's communications director.
Israeli forces target TRT crew covering attacks on Palestinians at Al Aqsa
The attack came as the team from Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT was covering violations of Israeli forces against innocent Palestinians who gathered for Friday prayers. / Photo: AP Archive
July 26, 2024

Israeli forces have once again targeted a TRT crew, keeping up the regime's unfounded attacks against journalists on the ground.

"Encouraged by the applause of its patrons, Israel once again targeted Palestinians who wanted to perform Friday prayers in the Al Aqsa Mosque and our TRT Haber team," TRT Director-General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci wrote on X following the attack.

"As TRT, we will never refrain from publicising the unlawful acts of occupying Israel that trample all human values," he added.

The attack came as the team from Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT was covering violations of Israeli forces against innocent Palestinians who gathered for Friday prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

The forces then targeted the TRT Haber team.

Cameraman Omar Awwad was injured in the attack, while reporter Mucahit Aydemir's phone was forcibly confiscated and the images on his phone were deleted.

Israeli forces then removed the TRT Haber crew from the area and did not allow them to continue their broadcast.

Recommended

'Vile and cowardly'

The Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Türkiye, Fahrettin Altun, strongly condemned the "vile and cowardly attack" against the TRT Haber team.

"As we continue to show and tell the world about Israel's barbarities and massacres, Israel's persecution of journalists, whose duty it is to pursue the truth, increases even more," he wrote on X.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, wishing a speedy recovery to Awwad, and extended get-well wishes to the TRT family.

“We see that Israel has not realized for months that it cannot conceal the truth by attacking journalists,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Brave and honorable journalists will continue to resolutely report the oppression happening in Palestine to the whole world, and our Ministry will stand by them in this struggle,” it added.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'