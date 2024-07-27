WORLD
'These are not numbers': Israel’s offensive in Gaza kills 200 UNRWA workers
UNRWA says in a staetement that when the war in Gaza started nearly 10 months ago, no one thought we would reach this grim milestone.
Lazzarini reiterated “the call of the UN Secretary-General for full accountability for every one of these deaths. / Photo: AA
July 27, 2024

Nearly 200 UNRWA workers have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s ongoing offensive, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said.

“When the war in Gaza started nearly 10 months ago, no one thought we would reach this grim milestone. Nearly 200 UNRWA team members have been killed in Gaza,” Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement on X on Saturday.

“These are not numbers, these are our colleagues and our friends,” said Lazzarini, noting that “this is by far the largest loss of personnel killed in a single conflict or natural disaster since the creation of the United Nations – a reality the world must never accept.”

Lazzarini reiterated “the call of the UN Secretary-General for full accountability for every one of these deaths.”

More than 39,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children. Vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
