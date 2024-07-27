Britain's government declared the country was "broke and broken" ahead of an assessment of the public finances on Monday which the newly-elected Labour Party will use to blame their predecessors for a 20 billion pound ($26 billion) shortfall.

Elected to run the world's sixth-largest economy in a victory on July 4, Labour has spent much of its first three weeks in power telling the public that things are worse than expected in almost every area of public policy.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves will set out the findings of a fiscal review in a statement to parliament that will accuse the Conservative Party — which led the country for the previous 14 years — of making unfunded spending commitments to try to win public support.

"The assessment will show that Britain is broke and broken - revealing the mess that populist politics has made of the economy and public services," a statement issued by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said.

"It will show that the previous government made significant funding commitments for this financial year without knowing where the money would come from."

