Lebanon has said that it received international assurances that an Israeli strike following a rocket attack in the Druze town of Majdal Shams will be "limited," as will the response from Hezbollah.

While Israel has blamed Hezbollah for Saturday’s attack, the Lebanese group denied responsibility.

“The United States does not support expanding the war, but if Israel wants to do so, America will not stop it and will not halt its supply of weapons,” Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib said in an interview with the Lebanese Al Jadeed channel on Sunday.

“We have received assurances from the concerned countries that the Israeli response will be limited, as will Hezbollah’s response,” added Bou Habib.

"It is both laughable and tragic that Israel, which has committed massacres in Gaza, wants to defend civilians in the occupied Syrian Golan (Heights)... and we condemn any aggression against civilians anywhere,” Bou Habib said.