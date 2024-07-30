Tuesday, July 30, 2024

1811 GMT — The head of Lebanese group Hezbollah's operations centre Muhsin Shukr survived an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut aimed at killing him, two senior security sources have said.

1855 GMT — Hamas strongly condemns attack on Lebanon

Hamas said in a statement that it strongly condemns the attack on Lebanon's southern Beirut suburb, saying it considers it a "dangerous escalation."

1841 GMT — Lebanon condemns Israeli strike, plans to file complaint to UN

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib has said that his government condemned the Israeli strike that hit the southern suburbs of the capital and planned to file a complaint to the United Nations.

He said he hoped any response by Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, whose heartland is in those southern suburbs, would not trigger an escalation.

1824 GMT — US to help Israel defend itself if attacked by Hezbollah: Pentagon chief

The US will defend Israel in the event of an attack by Hezbollah, defence chief Lloyd Austin has said.

"If Israel is attacked, yes, we will help Israel defend itself. We’ve been clear about that from the very beginning," Austin told reporters in the Philippines.

1818 GMT — US does not believe war between Hezbollah, Israel is inevitable: White House

The US does not believe war between Hezbollah and Israel is inevitable, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre has said after Israel's attack on Beirut.

1806 GMT — Russia calls Israeli strike on Beirut violation of international law

An Israeli strike on Lebanon's capital Beirut is "a flagrant violation of international law," Russian state-run TASS news agency has reported citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

1653 GMT — Israeli army carries out strike on Lebanon's Beirut

A loud blast was heard and a plume of smoke could be seen rising above the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut a witness has said.

The strike was reported in the vicinity of Hezbollah Shura Council headquarters in Haret Hreik.

The Israeli military says it carried out strikes in Beirut in retaliation for the attack on occupied Golan Heights. The military claimed they targeted the commander allegedly responsible for the attack.

Information on casualties was not immediately available.

1559 GMT — At least 10 killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in central Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in fresh Israeli attacks in central Gaza, according to medical sources.

Fighter jets targeted a house and a cart carrying bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, witnesses said.

A medical source confirmed that the bodies of nine people were transported to al-Awda Hospital and one to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza.

1532 GMT — Destruction of Gaza water wells deepens Palestinian misery

Israel's military blew up more than 30 water wells in Gaza this month, a municipality official and residents have said, adding to the trauma of air strikes that have turned much of the Palestinian enclave into a wasteland ravaged by a humanitarian crisis.

Salama Shurab, head of the water networks at Khan Younis municipality, said the wells were destroyed by Israeli forces between July 18-27 in the southern towns of Rafah and Khan Younis.

Gaza City has lost nearly all its water production capacity, with 88 percent of its water wells and 100 percent of its desalination plants damaged or destroyed, Oxfam said in a recent report.

1536 GMT — Health ministry in Gaza declares territory 'polio epidemic area'

The Health Ministry in Gaza has declared the Palestinian territory a "polio epidemic area," accusing Israel's military campaign of destroying health infrastructure, which it says led to the recurrence of the virus.

The CPV2 strain of the virus has been detected in sewage samples collected from the southern Khan Younis area and central governorates, the ministry said.

It did not say if any human cases had been detected, but said the presence of the virus "constitutes a health threat to the residents of Gaza and neighbouring countries and a setback to the global polio eradication program".

1436 GMT — Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire despite calls for restraint

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged deadly fire, following a rocket attack from Lebanon despite calls for restraint.

Israeli medics said a 30-year-old man, was killed following a rocket attack on the northern kibbutz of HaGoshrim.

The Israeli army meanwhile reported its forces were "striking the sources of fire", which were in Lebanon.

It had said earlier that it struck around 10 Hezbollah targets overnight in seven different areas of south Lebanon, killing one fighter from the Iran-backed group.

1435 GMT — 'No one has a veto on recognition' of Palestinian state: UK

The UK's foreign secretary has said that Palestinians have a "just cause" to have a sovereign state, but did not specify when the government would recognise it.

During a question-and-answer session in parliament, David Lammy was pressed by MPs to outline the government's plan to recognise Palestine, he said “no one has a veto” on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

"As I've said, we want it to be part of a process, it does not deliver a two-state solution in of itself but it is absolutely right that the Palestinians are enabled to have a sovereign state," he added.

"Because if there's no two-state solution, then there is either one state or no state at all," he noted.

1432 GMT — Gaza has become 'world's largest extermination camp': Erdogan

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Gaza has become the "world’s largest extermination camp," adding that Israel has committed an atrocity that will "outshine Hitler."

"Western leaders and organisations whose duty is to ensure international security have only watched this brutality from afar for almost 300 days," Erdogan said in a speech in the capital Ankara. "How many more children need to die to see that Israel's invasive policies endanger the entire region? Look, this is not a path that can continue," he added.

​​​​​​​He added that Israel is the only country in the region that seeks its security through "aggression, massacres and land seizure," acting like a "terrorist organisation."

1415 GMT — ActionAid criticises Netanyahu for presenting inaccurate Gaza aid figures

Ziad Issa, head of humanitarian policy at the UK office of international aid organisation ActionAid, has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of misrepresenting the amount of aid entering Gaza in his recent speech to the US Congress.

Issa spoke to Anadolu about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, highlighting the increasing need for food and water in the region and the challenges faced by aid workers.

"We heard Netanyahu in Congress saying that 40,000 trucks have made it to Gaza carrying food since Oct. 7. This is really appalling to hear the Israeli prime minister taking pride in allowing such a number of trucks to get into Gaza because this is nowhere near what we actually need and what Gaza used to have," he said.

"Our data from the UN shows that around 30,000 trucks have gotten inside Gaza, so the figure that was used in the speech is substantially higher than what actually is getting to people inside Gaza," he added.

1255 GMT — Palestinian detainee sexually abused by Israeli soldiers in 'critical condition': media

A Palestinian detainee sexually abused by Israeli soldiers at the Sde Teiman Prison in the Negev desert was transferred to an Israeli hospital in critical condition, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN has said.

The broadcaster said that the detainee was transferred to Sde Teiman from Ofer military prison near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

"The detainee’s transfer was considered exceptional in light of an order by the Supreme Court to reduce the number of detainees at Sde Teiman," KAN said.

1216 GMT — Gaza official: 300 killed in Khan Younis as Israeli army ends assault

The civil defence agency in Gaza has said that an Israeli operation in and around the territory's second city of Khan Younis killed about 300 people since it began last week.

"Since the beginning of the Israeli ground invasion of the eastern part of Khan Younis province, the civil defence and medical teams have recovered approximately 300 bodies of martyrs, many of them decomposed," agency spokesperson Mahmud Bassal said.

The Israeli military launched the assault on July 22 to halt rocket fire from the area, which already saw heavy fighting earlier this year.

1214 GMT — Israeli politicians call for removing 'extremists' from government

Calls have grown inside Israel for the removal of "extremists" from the government following the storming of two military bases to protest the arrest of Israeli soldiers accused of sexually abusing a Palestinian detainee.

"A handful of rioters breaks into IDF (army) bases and dismantles our country, the rule of law and the IDF," former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement on his X account.

"Stop the madness immediately," Bennett also said.

Benny Gantz, a former War Cabinet member, called those who stormed the two military bases an "extremist minority," adding that the majority of Israelis "oppose violence and anarchy." "The violent acts that we have seen in recent hours lead us to the abyss and endanger the security of the state and the unity of Israeli society," he said.

1152 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah fires at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said it fired at Israeli warplanes that broke the sound barrier in Lebanese airspace.

Hezbollah added that it forced the warplanes to turn back.

1150 GMT — Many bodies recovered in Khan Younis after Israeli withdrawal

Palestinian medics recovered the bodies of at least 42 people in Khan Younis in southern Gaza following Israeli army withdrawal from the area, local authorities have said.

"The bodies of 42 victims were recovered in the past few hours," Ismail Thawabta, head of Gaza's government media office, said.