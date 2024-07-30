At least 65 people, mostly children, have been killed since Saturday in bombardments by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fasher city in Sudan's Darfur region, according to activists.

The Al Fasher Resistance Committees said in a statement on Monday that "in just three days the RSF have killed more than 43 children, 13 women and nine men among the people of Al Fasher".

They added that "more than 70 rockets were launched in just one day by the Janjaweed militias at hospitals, homes, mosques and markets", in a reference to the RSF, who are descendants of the Janjaweed militias which began terrorising Darfur in 2003.

"Today is one of the bloodiest days in Al Fasher, for the civilian population, the mosques and the hospitals, especially the Saudi hospital", the governor of the Darfur region Mini Minawi wrote on social media site X.

A medical source in the Saudi Hospital, which was the target of heavy fire, earlier said artillery shelling killed 22 people on Saturday.

"The silence of the international community is shameful", he said.