Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Gaza has become the “world’s largest extermination camp,” adding that Israel has committed an atrocity that will “outshine Hitler.”

"Western leaders and organisations whose duty is to ensure international security have only watched this brutality from afar for almost 300 days," Erdogan said on Tuesday in a speech in the capital Ankara.

“How many more children need to die to see that Israel's invasive policies endanger the entire region? Look, this is not a path that can continue,” he added.

The Turkish president also called for stopping Israel’s “brutality and barbarism immediately, before it’s too late.”

​​​​​​​He added that Israel is the only country in the region that seeks its security through “aggression, massacres and land seizure,” acting like a “terrorist organisation.”

"The lawless Israeli state is a threat not only to Palestine and Lebanon but to humanity as a whole, to the entire world at this point," Erdogan said.