Israel has launched an air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs in what the Israeli military said was retaliation for a rocket attack three days before.

According to Initial reports from Lebanon's State media, one woman has been killed and seven others wounded.

A loud blast was heard and a plume of smoke could be seen rising above the southern suburbs - a stronghold of the Hezbollah - at around 1640 GMT, a Reuters witness said.

A senior Lebanese security source said a senior Hezbollah commander had been the target of the air strike and his fate remained unclear.

Lebanon's state-run national news agency said an Israeli air strike had targeted the area around Hezbollah's Shura Council in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of the capital.