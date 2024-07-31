Israel has closed its airspace from the Hadera-Haifa line northwards hours after Hamas confirmed that its political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh had been assassinated during his visit to Iran.

"After assessing the situation, security officials ordered the closure of Israeli airspace from the Haifa line to the northern border this morning," Israeli state television KAN announced on early Wednesday morning.

Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv is operating normally, the television added.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that Israel assassinated Haniyeh in an Israeli airstrike on his residence in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Iranian state television stated that the investigation into the assassination is ongoing and findings will be released soon.