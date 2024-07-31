WORLD
Israel closes northern airspace after assassinating Haniyeh
While Ben Gurion, the lifeline of Israel, continues to operate, the assassination has left the region on tenterhooks.
Haifa and Hadera are two major cities in the north of Israel. (Photo: Tourist Israel) / Others
July 31, 2024

Israel has closed its airspace from the Hadera-Haifa line northwards hours after Hamas confirmed that its political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh had been assassinated during his visit to Iran.

"After assessing the situation, security officials ordered the closure of Israeli airspace from the Haifa line to the northern border this morning," Israeli state television KAN announced on early Wednesday morning.

Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv is operating normally, the television added.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that Israel assassinated Haniyeh in an Israeli airstrike on his residence in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Iranian state television stated that the investigation into the assassination is ongoing and findings will be released soon.

In a statement, the Israeli military said: "There are no changes in the policy to protect the home front."

"Currently, the military is assessing the situation and if any adjustments are decided upon, the public will be informed through the military and home front command platforms," the military added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office has instructed ministers not to comment on this major regional news, which could potentially lead to a bigger flare up in a region destabilised by Israel's brutal war on Gaza.

An Anadolu correspondent contacted the Israeli military this morning to confirm Haniyeh's assassination. An army spokesperson refused to comment, saying: "We do not comment on these allegations."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
