Israel's hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country is prepared for any scenario following the Israeli assassinations of Hamas political chief and negotiator Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and senior Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Lebanon.

In his recoded message full of belligerence, Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed that his genocidal war on besieged Gaza will not stop.

"From the beginning of the war, I made it clear that we are fighting against the Iranian axis of evil," Netanyahu said in a recorded message aired by local media.

"In my speech to (US) Congress, I emphasised the three main tools of the Iranian axis of evil: Hamas, the Houthis, and Hezbollah," he added.

Hinting at responsibility for the assassination of Hamas' main negotiator Haniyeh, in Iran, Netanyahu said, "In the past few days, we have dealt a crushing blow to each of them."

"Three weeks ago, we targeted Hamas Chief of Staff Mohammed Deif. Two weeks ago, we attacked the Houthis in one of the most far-reaching operations, and yesterday we targeted Hezbollah Chief of Staff (Fouad Shukr)," he said.

He alleged that Shukr was responsible for a rocket that fell on the Druz town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, killing 12 people.

Hezbollah denied responsibility for the attack and has called it a false-flag operation.

"Challenging days are ahead, and since the strike in Beirut, threats are being sounded from everywhere," said Netanyahu. "We are ready for every scenario and will stand united and determined against every threat," he said.