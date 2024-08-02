WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lethal Israeli strike on aid convoy result of 'serious failures': Australia
An Australian government probe into the Israeli air strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen staff in Gaza in April finds 'serious failures' such as 'mistaken identification'.
Lethal Israeli strike on aid convoy result of 'serious failures': Australia
Tel Aviv's own inquiry had found Israeli forces mistakenly believed they were attacking Hamas fighters late on Monday night (April 1), and that standard procedures had been violated. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 2, 2024

An Israeli strike that killed seven charity workers travelling in a Gaza aid convoy was the result of "serious failures" such as "mistaken identification", an Australian government probe released on Friday found.

Australian national Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom was among a group of seven World Central Kitchen staff killed in April when their aid convoy was mistakenly hit by an Israeli air strike.

The deaths –– of an Australian, three Britons, a North American, a Palestinian and a Pole –– triggered global outrage and a renewed push to ensure the safety of aid workers in Gaza.

Former Australian air force chief Mark Binskin was tasked with monitoring Israel's investigation.

His declassified report, released Friday, found that three vehicles in the aid convoy were "struck in relatively quick succession" after they were tagged as suspicious.

An Israeli surveillance drone flagged the vehicles after noticing some of the charity's security personnel were carrying guns, Binskin found.

A "breakdown in situational awareness" and a sense of "confusion" meant Israel mistakenly identified them as resistance forces, rather than civilian security.

One of the most significant errors was a failure to read the movement plan previously agreed to between the military and the charity.

Israel only discovered the mistake when reports started circulating on social media about one hour later, the report concluded.

Aside from the litany of operational failures, Binskin's report found that Israel's subsequent response had been "timely" and "appropriate".

Two officers were swiftly stood down and three others were reprimanded, according to the report.

Recommended

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong urged Israel to apologise, saying Canberra would continue to press for "full accountability" –– including potential criminal charges.

RelatedIsrael targeted WCK aid workers 'systematically, car by car' — Jose Andres

Ceasefire calls

"The Australian government will persist until proper protections for aid workers are in place," she told reporters.

"The best protection for aid workers, and civilians, is a ceasefire."

Founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, US-based charity World Central Kitchen provides food to areas ravaged by humanitarian crises and natural disasters.

It was one of only two NGOs spearheading efforts to deliver aid to Gaza by boat from southern Cyprus island.

Having paused its Gaza work in the wake of the strike, World Central Kitchen resumed operations in late April.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously admitted that the military had "unintentionally" killed the volunteers.

Israel initiated a war on Gaza and killed nearly 39,500 Palestinians after Hamas launched an attack and killed around 1,200 people on October 7.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'