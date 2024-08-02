An Israeli strike that killed seven charity workers travelling in a Gaza aid convoy was the result of "serious failures" such as "mistaken identification", an Australian government probe released on Friday found.

Australian national Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom was among a group of seven World Central Kitchen staff killed in April when their aid convoy was mistakenly hit by an Israeli air strike.

The deaths –– of an Australian, three Britons, a North American, a Palestinian and a Pole –– triggered global outrage and a renewed push to ensure the safety of aid workers in Gaza.

Former Australian air force chief Mark Binskin was tasked with monitoring Israel's investigation.

His declassified report, released Friday, found that three vehicles in the aid convoy were "struck in relatively quick succession" after they were tagged as suspicious.

An Israeli surveillance drone flagged the vehicles after noticing some of the charity's security personnel were carrying guns, Binskin found.

A "breakdown in situational awareness" and a sense of "confusion" meant Israel mistakenly identified them as resistance forces, rather than civilian security.

One of the most significant errors was a failure to read the movement plan previously agreed to between the military and the charity.

Israel only discovered the mistake when reports started circulating on social media about one hour later, the report concluded.

Aside from the litany of operational failures, Binskin's report found that Israel's subsequent response had been "timely" and "appropriate".

Two officers were swiftly stood down and three others were reprimanded, according to the report.