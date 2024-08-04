Al Aqsa Mosque Imam or prayer leader Sheikh Ekrima Sabri has said that Muslims are unable to freely offer prayers under Israeli occupation.

Sabri was released by Israeli authorities on Friday after being detained for several hours and ordered to be deported from the mosque.

Earlier on Friday, he was arrested by the Israeli police for mourning and eulogizing slain Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

“Muslims are unable to freely offer prayers under the Israeli occupation, and people are subjected to arbitrary pressures regarding the expression of their opinions,” Sheikh Sabri told Anadolu on Saturday.

Sheikh Sabri said he informed Israeli authorities that he has not broken the law and that the slogans raised by the Muslim faithful were simply expressions of their religious sentiment.

He revealed that the Israeli police have decided to prohibit him from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for one week, with the possibility of extending the ban for up to six months.