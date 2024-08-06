As Japan marked the 79th anniversary of the US nuclear attack on Hiroshima, peace activists have drawn attention to the devastation unleashed by the Israeli military in Gaza where nearly 40,000 people have been killed.

Slogans, demonstrations and calls against Israel were held in Hiroshima and other parts of the country on Tuesday.

The US dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima, the site of the world's first atomic bombing, on August 6, 1945, and then Nagasaki on August 9, resulting in the deaths of at least 140,000 people by the end of that year.

This year, Japan is commemorating 79th anniversary of the US nuclear bombing and participants at a peace event in Hiroshima observed a moment of silence at around 8:15 am (2315 GMT, Monday), the time when US dropped the nuclear bomb on Japan, this day in 1945.

However, pro-Palestine and peace activists assembled near the commemoration site in Hiroshima to protest local administration's invite to Israeli officials, reminding the officials that Tel Aviv was was waging war on Gaza which has resulted in nearly 40,000 deaths of Palestinians since October 7 last year.

According to a social media user @hiroshima_mai on X, people gathered near the event venue, seeking an end to Israel's invasion of Gaza.

Several videos and photos of pro-Palestine events in Japan were shared, with people seeking a ceasefire in besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Another social media user @toshobin, said pro-Palestine activists held a rally in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome.

Police had placed iron fences and inspection gates to keep the protesters away.

"War continues all over the world... Men, women, children and the elderly are being shot through with bullets or blown to pieces by missiles," said the Hiroshima governor while the TV channels were showing the participation of Israeli ambassador at the event, according to an X user @horiris.