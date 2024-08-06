TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's 'Sultans of the Net' move past China to reach Paris 2024 semis
The Crescent Stars eliminate China in 5-set thriller.
Zehra Gunes (18) and Meliha Diken (9) of Türkiye celebrate during the women's volleyball quarterfinal match between China and Turkiye. / Photo: AA
August 6, 2024

Türkiye have reached women's volleyball semifinals by beating China 3-2 on Tuesday at 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Crescent Stars won 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 21-25 and 15-12 in the quarterfinal clash.

Melissa Teresa Vargas rallied Türkiye to victory with 42 points.

Yingynig Li was the top scorer for China with 25 points.

This is the first time in Turkish volleyball history, the team has advanced to the semifinals in the Olympics.

Türkiye will face on Thursday the winners of other quarterfinal clash of Tuesday, between Italy and Serbia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
