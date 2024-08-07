The Turkish foreign minister has discussed Israel’s 10-month-old war against Palestine's Gaza in a phone call with his British counterpart.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oncu Keceli wrote on X that Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday, covering recent developments in Gaza and rising tensions in the region.

"Israel is the party opposing the ceasefire, highlighting the risk of the conflict spreading to a regional level,” Fidan told Lammy, the spokesperson said.

During the call, Fidan also stressed that “Israel’s aggression needs to be halted.”