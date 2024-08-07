TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish top diplomat, UK counterpart discuss situation in Gaza
Israel is obstructing the ceasefire in Gaza, says Hakan Fidan in a phone call with Britain's David Lammy, warning that the conflict could spill over into the region.
Turkish top diplomat, UK counterpart discuss situation in Gaza
Fidan stressed that “Israel’s aggression needs to be halted.” / Photo: AA Archive
August 7, 2024

The Turkish foreign minister has discussed Israel’s 10-month-old war against Palestine's Gaza in a phone call with his British counterpart.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oncu Keceli wrote on X that Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday, covering recent developments in Gaza and rising tensions in the region.

"Israel is the party opposing the ceasefire, highlighting the risk of the conflict spreading to a regional level,” Fidan told Lammy, the spokesperson said.

During the call, Fidan also stressed that “Israel’s aggression needs to be halted.”

Recommended

In defiance of a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation as it continues its offensive on Gaza since a Hamas-led blitz on October 7 last year.

Ten months into the genocidal Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.​​​​​​​

Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, and is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its military offensive.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms