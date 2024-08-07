WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt instructs airlines to avoid Iranian airspace over military drills
The news comes as the region braces for a military retaliation from Iran against Israel, following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Egypt instructs airlines to avoid Iranian airspace over military drills
Iran has not made any official announcements of military exercises at those timings. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 7, 2024

Egypt's civil aviation ministry has said national carriers have been instructed to avoid "transiting over Iranian airspace" for three-hour intervals over two days, due to planned "military exercises".

The decision follows "notification received from Iranian authorities" warning civil aviation companies that Iran was holding "military exercises" on Wednesday.

The exercises were held between 11:30 am Tehran time (0800 GMT) and 2:30 pm on Wednesday, and will be held 4:30 am to 7:30 am on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Iran has not made any official announcements of military exercises at those timings.

The news comes as the region braces for a military retaliation from Iran against Israel, following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in Tehran last week.

Recommended

Both Iran and Hamas blamed Israel for the assassination and, along with Iran-linked Lebanese group Hezbollah, threatened reprisals.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied that it was behind Haniyeh's killing.

Fears of regional escalation come 10 months into Israel's brutal war on Palestine's Gaza that has ravaged the enclave.

RelatedIs Iran-Israel war inevitable after Haniyeh assassination?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers