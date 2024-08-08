August 8, 2024
A strong earthquake has hit Japan, triggering a tsunami alert.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted southwestern Miyazaki province on Thursday.
The earthquake was reported at around 0742 GMT.
Earlier, the USGS had said the magnitude was 6.9 but later revised it to 7.1.
Local authorities have issued a tsunami advisory for Kochi, Miyazaki, Ehime, Oita and Kagoshima provinces.
