7.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan, triggers tsunami alert
Authorities issue tsunami advisory for Kochi, Miyazaki, Ehime, Oita and Kagoshima provinces​​​​​.
​​​​​​​The earthquake was reported at around 0742 GMT. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 8, 2024

A strong earthquake has hit Japan, triggering a tsunami alert.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted southwestern Miyazaki province on Thursday.

​​​​​​​The earthquake was reported at around 0742 GMT.

Earlier, the USGS had said the magnitude was 6.9 but later revised it to 7.1.

Local authorities have issued a tsunami advisory for Kochi, Miyazaki, Ehime, Oita and Kagoshima provinces.​​​​​​​

