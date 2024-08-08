Israel has revoked the accreditation of eight Norwegian diplomats working as representatives to the Palestinian Authority, drawing a sharp response from Norway's foreign minister who called it "an extreme act".

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday the decision to revoke the diplomats' status was made in response to what he described as Norway's anti-Israeli conduct, including its recognition of a Palestinian state.

Norway blames the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the diplomatic spat and is now considering its response to the situation, Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.

"This is an extreme act that primarily affects our ability to help the Palestinian population ... Today's decision will have consequences for our relationship with the Netanyahu government," he said.

Norway said it had summoned an Israeli embassy official to protest Israel's decision to revoke the diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to the Palestinian Authority.

The decision was also condemned by the Palestinian Authority, as a "violation and breach of international laws".