Turkish president, Albanian PM discuss bilateral ties, fighting terrorism
President Erdogan says the Türkiye-Albania relationship is at an advanced level, and that defence industry cooperation will be further strengthened through commercial, economic, and military contacts.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Edi Rama hold phone conversation over bilateral relations and terrorism. / Photo: AP Archive
August 8, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, and discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate has said.

Erdogan said on Thursday the Türkiye-Albania relationship is at an advanced level, and that defence industry cooperation will be further strengthened through commercial, economic, and military contacts.

The Turkish leader referred to frustrating efforts by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) to gain a foothold in Albania, expressing confidence that the Balkan country would continue to work towards eliminating the group's structure in its education, health, and religious sectors.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.​​​​​​​

