Ukraine has said Russian forces struck Kostiantynivka, an industrial city in eastern Donetsk Oblast, killing 10 people and injuring 35 others.

"A fire (that erupted after the attack) at a shopping center engulfing an area of 1,000 square meters has been extinguished. Operational services, including the state emergency service, the police, and a paramedic unit, are working on the site," Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of attacking a supermarket and a post office in Kostyantynivka, killing four people and injuring 24 others.