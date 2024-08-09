On July 29, at least 10 Israeli soldiers were arrested from the notorious Sde Teiman prison for ‘gang-raping’ a Palestinian detainee. At least five of them have been released.

The Israeli military generally denies ill-treatment of detainees, and the soldiers’ lawyers defended them by arguing that they acted in self-defence, responding “with necessary force” to the Palestinian prisoner who attempted to “attack” them.

“During the body search of the terrorist, he began to attack them, tried to bite two soldiers, tried to grab the taser gun one of the soldiers was holding. So they had to use force to restrain him,” Nati Rom, an attorney representing the soldiers, said on July 31.

The Israeli attorney dismissed the media’s coverage of the “rape” and asserted that the soldiers “did not strip the terrorist” during the search.

This is despite some of the soldiers' proud statements after their release and reports of a lie detector test falsifying the denials of the two soldiers.

Nati Rom, who defended the soldiers, was a lawyer working for Honenu, a legal organisation known to have a notorious track record of representing Israeli terrorism suspects and illegal Jewish settlers involved in the murder as well as other violent acts against Palestinians.

Money raised for assassin

In 2005, a Haaretz report revealed that Honenu raised donations for the “retrial” of Yigal Amir, the assassin of late Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.

That was the year Israel’s withdrawal from the territory in 2005, also known as the 'Disengagement Plan', came into effect, and Honenu gained attention for supporting those arrested for protesting against it.

The then Israeli prime minister Rabin had signed the Oslo Accords, which provided for the expansion of Palestinian self-rule in parts of the occupied West Bank.

Amir was strongly opposed to the Oslo Accords and believed Rabin deserved to die for trading away land he believed God gifted to Jews. He assassinated Rabin at a peace rally in Tel Aviv on November 5, 1995.

Asked about donations collected by Honenu a decade later, Larissa Trimbobler, Yigal Amir’s wife, told Haaretz the goal was "stopping political persecution of Amir and the denial of his basic rights; stopping the perverse vengeance of the establishment; carrying out a legal battle for basic rights."

In defence of a mass murderer

Ami Popper, a former Israeli soldier, murdered seven Palestinians at a bus stop in Rishon Lezion, Israel, in 1990.

On May 20 of that year, the 20-year-old in military uniform approached a group of men waiting to go to work in a town south of Tel Aviv.

After checking their identity cards and confirming they were Arabs, he ordered them to line up and opened fire from his service weapon, killing seven. Popper was arrested within the hour.

Popper was initially sentenced to seven concurrent life terms and an additional 20 years. However, in 1999, his sentence was reduced to 40 years. He is expected to be released in 2030.

In 2016, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the organisation sent about 50,000 shekels to the families of Jews convicted of violent crimes against Palestinians, among them the wife of Popper.

Honenu has also provided legal support to Popper, including when he faced issues within the prison system in 2012.

In 2014, a letter worded to Netenyahu and published on the organisation’s website called for Popper's release during a prisoner exchange.