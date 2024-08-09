WORLD
3 MIN READ
Swedish ambassador expelled from Mali over 'hostile' comment
Diplomatic row increased after Ukrainian spy agency spokesman hinted at providing information to Tuareg rebels who planned attack in Kidal region, killing Malian soldiers.
Swedish ambassador expelled from Mali over 'hostile' comment
Kristina Kuhnel, Sweden's ambassador to Bamako, has been ordered to leave Mali  / Photo: AA
August 9, 2024

Mali has ordered the Swedish ambassador to leave the country within three days as the Russia-Ukraine conflict reached the West African nation, which had previously severed diplomatic ties with Kiev for complicity in an attack that killed Malian soldiers as well as Russian Wagner troops.

Kristina Kuhnel, Sweden's ambassador to Bamako, has been ordered to leave Mali within the next three days, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Friday.

Mali strongly objected to the Swedish minister's statement to cut the country's aid, which came after Bamako announced earlier this week that it was severing ties with Ukraine after accusing Kiev of involvement in a devastating ambush in the northern Kidal region in late July, in which dozens of Malian soldiers were killed.

The Tuareg rebels who orchestrated the attack later claimed that their fighters had killed Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner fighters.

However, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military spy agency said last week that the rebels had the “necessary information” to carry out the attack.

Recommended

Following the Mali government's decision to cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine, Sweden's International Cooperation and Trade Minister Johan Forssell said on X on Wednesday that "It is impossible to support Russia's illegal aggression against Ukraine while receiving hundreds of millions of crowns every year in development aid".

The Malian Foreign Ministry described the Swedish minister's statement as "hostile," setting a 72-hour deadline for Sweden's ambassador to leave the country.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to protest the Swedish minister's statement.

The Swedish embassy said in a separate statement in June that the mission had already begun the process of leaving Mali and had terminated its representation agreement with Denmark regarding Scheng en visas.

"In order to pursue an effective engagement in West Africa," the Swedish government has decided to "launch a process to establish a new embassy in Senegal," the embassy said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers