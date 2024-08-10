Palestine has renewed its call for international action to halt the genocide in Gaza and address the threat "posed by Israel to international peace and security."

It was made on Friday, in letters sent by Palestine's envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, General Assembly President Dennis Francis and the President of the Security Council for August, Sierra Leone.

Mansour reiterated calls to the international community, particularly the Security Council and General Assembly, to take immediate action to hold Israel accountable for its crimes and achieve justice for the Palestinian people.

He wants to end the threat posed by Israel to international peace and security to save endangered lives and complete the prospects for a just resolution to the grave injustice.

Mansour said Israel's actions are "against the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, violate all prohibitions outlined in the Genocide Convention, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, on an unprecedented scale that shocks human conscience."

"For 10 months, the world has watched this horrific genocide and witnessed the most heinous atrocities, yet has failed to act to protect Palestinian civilians, neglecting the most serious commitments under the Charter and customary international law binding on all nations," he said.