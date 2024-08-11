WORLD
Israel kills 1.8 percent of Gaza population in ten months
According to the bureau, around 70 percent of the wounded people in Gaza are women and children, while some 10,000 people are still missing and around two million have been displaced.
70 percent of the wounded people in Gaza are women and children. / Photo: AA
August 11, 2024

Israel has killed around 1.8 percent of Gaza’s population since last October amid a devastating war on the enclave, according to figures released by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

In a statement, the bureau said more than 39,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

“This constitutes around 1.8 percent of the total population in the territory,” it added.

According to the bureau, around 24 percent of the Palestinian victims in Gaza were young people.

The Israeli army on Saturday killed over 100 civilians and wounded dozens when a warplane targeted Palestinians performing Fajr (dawn) prayers at the Tabaeen School in the Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City, according to health authorities.

The figures showed that famine has killed 34 people in Gaza, with around 3,500 children at risk of death due to malnutrition and food shortages.

According to the bureau, around 70 percent of the wounded people in Gaza are women and children, while some 10,000 people are still missing and around two million have been displaced.

It said 620 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, with around 75 percent of the fatalities among people under the age of 30.

