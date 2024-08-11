Israel has killed around 1.8 percent of Gaza’s population since last October amid a devastating war on the enclave, according to figures released by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

In a statement, the bureau said more than 39,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

“This constitutes around 1.8 percent of the total population in the territory,” it added.

According to the bureau, around 24 percent of the Palestinian victims in Gaza were young people.

The Israeli army on Saturday killed over 100 civilians and wounded dozens when a warplane targeted Palestinians performing Fajr (dawn) prayers at the Tabaeen School in the Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City, according to health authorities.