Pakistan's military said it had arrested retired general Faiz Hameed, former head of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, in connection with a land development case.

The detention of a high-profile officer is unusual in Pakistan.

The arrest was ordered by the Supreme Court, the military said in a statement, adding that multiple violations of the Pakistan Army Act after Hameed's retirement had also been established.

"The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody," the statement read. It did not elaborate on the violations.

It was not possible to reach him for comment.