WORLD
3 MIN READ
US prepared for Iran's 'significant set of attacks' on Israel: White House
The US is expecting, as is Israel, a set of retaliatory attacks by Iran or its allies, and that Tel Aviv has Washington's full support, the White House says.
US prepared for Iran's 'significant set of attacks' on Israel: White House
Kirby says the US has increased its regional force posture and shared Israel's concerns about a possible Iranian-backed attack after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination. / Photo: AP Archive
August 12, 2024

The US has prepared for what could be significant attacks by Iran or Iran-aligned groups in the Middle East as soon as this week, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

Kirby said on Monday that the US had increased its regional force posture and shared Israel's concerns about a possible Iranian-backed attack after Iran and Palestinian resistance group Hamas accused Israel of carrying out the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran last month.

"We share the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here. Could be this week," Kirby told reporters.

"We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks," he said.

RelatedWho was Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader assassinated by Israel in Iran?
Recommended

Israel has not publicly acknowledged killing Haniyeh, but the Washington Postreported on August 6 that Tel Aviv informed US officials it was behind the assassination of the Hamas politburo leader in Iranian capital Tehran — an admission that was met with "surprise and outrage".

Iran has since vowed retaliation against Israel.

"We obviously don't want to see Israel have to defend itself against another onslaught, like they did in April. But, if that's what comes at them, we will continue to help them defend themselves," Kirby said.

The Pentagon said on Sunday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and for the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to accelerate its deployment to the region.

The threat of an Iranian retaliation comes as Israeli forces pressed on with attacks near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Monday amid an international push for a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and prevent a slide into a wider regional conflict with Iran and its proxies.

RelatedIsrael kills 1.8 percent of Gaza population in ten months
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector