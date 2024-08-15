The US has decided not to sanction Netzah Yehuda, the notorious Israeli military unit accused of egregious human rights violations against Palestinians amid the Zionist state’s brutal massacres of civilians in Gaza.

A State Department panel had recommended sanctions on the battalion dominated by Hilltop Youth, a radical right-wing settler movement, in accordance with a 1997 US legislation known as the Leahy law.

This law bans American aid and military assistance to foreign states whose security apparatus is accused of “gross violations of human rights”.

But Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, a Jewish American who believes that “security assistance to Israel is sacrosanct”, decided to give the benefit of the doubt to Netzah Yehuda, showing once again how Washington has found ways to look away from the ongoing carnage in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Netzah Yehuda is packed with members of ultra-Orthodox Jewish groups, and their atrocities on Palestinians had made the panel consider sanctions on the unit in the first place.

Analysts, however, say that the US reluctance to act against the Israeli military is not unprecedented.

“We have to understand that US politicians have been accommodating because of the Zionist influence and the pro-Israeli forces within society, whether they are Jewish organisations or non-Jewish organisations, including members of Congress, particularly Republicans and hardcore Zionist Democrats,” Sami al Arian, a leading Palestinian professor, tells TRT World.

Due to the Zionist influence within the US administration, top bureaucrats like Blinken “have been siding with the Israeli government every single time against their own government”, according to Arian, the director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at the Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University.

The US’s “ironclad” support has emboldened Israel to carry out its genocidal war on Palestinians, and this makes the US “complicit” in all the atrocities taking place not only during the ongoing war but throughout the conflict, Arian says.

“Unfortunately, there has not been any kind of response that could deter the US from pursuing such complicitous policies, aiding and abetting in the torture and the killing and the murder of Palestinians by this unit, as well as the Israeli army,” says the professor, referring to Netzah Yehuda, which is now operating in Gaza after committing many atrocities in the occupied West Bank.

US complicity also frees Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister of Israel, and his far-right coalition partners to continue to commit war crimes against Palestinians.

“If anyone thinks they can impose sanctions on a unit of the [Israeli army] – I will fight it with all my strength,” a defiant Netanyahu had said recently despite mounting evidence of abuses by the unit.

American duplicity

To many, Blinken’s decision against sanctioning the battalion is unsurprising.

“The State Department has never made an independent determination of a gross violation of human rights by an Israeli unit. Ever,” Charles Blaha, the former director of the State Department’s Office of Security and Human Rights, was quoted as saying in a media report. Blaha was also a former member of the Israel Leahy Vetting Forum.

Another former State Department official concurred with Blaha’s assessment.

“Had the US used the leverage that Leahy laws provide over the years to encourage the IDF [Israeli army] to crack down on misbehaviour and to snuff out its current culture of impunity, we would have seen at the very least a much stronger unit discipline (than what we see in Gaza right now) at a tactical level,” Josh Paul, a former director in the State Department’s political-military affairs bureau, was quoted as saying by CNN.

A recent State Department statement claims that because the Israeli army “remediated” human rights “violations” of Netzah Yehuda, Blinken decided not to sanction it. However, it was not clear what kind of measures the Israeli army had taken to remedy the group. A recent report by the Israeli publication Haaretz has shown how Israeli soldiers are using Palestinians as human shields, an accusation Tel Aviv has repeatedly used against Hamas.

Some suggest that Blinken’s decision came after his “quiet” talks with Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant, who reportedly assured the American diplomat that the army would take punitive action against the battalion for its violations. The Israeli army had previously halted the activities of Sfar Hamidbar, another controversial unit dominated by extremist settlers.

However, an extensive media investigation has shown that the battalion’s former commanders were never punished for their past actions. Instead, they were promoted while most of its soldiers did not face any serious charges.

Rewarding atrocities