On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global public health emergency over a deadly new variant of the mpox viral infection. Its detection and rapid spread in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring African countries has been described as “very worrying” by the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

When the disease first came to the public’s attention, it was referred to by scientists as “the monkeypox virus.” Under pressure from public health experts, especially from African nations, the WHO changed its name to mpox on November 28, 2022.

Back then, the Lancet medical journal noted that “[a]long with a number of uncertainties and scientific issues, the outbreak has also brought to light unfortunate habits of our society: stigma, racism, and discrimination.”

People on online forums had been “making racist and unacceptable comments associating the name of the disease (“a disease of monkeys”) with African people. In addition to all the damage that any stigma entails, when it comes to infectious diseases, stigmatising population groups adds further damage, as it drives people away from seeking diagnosis, vaccines, and treatment,” the publication warned.

There is a long history of controversy surrounding names of diseases, and public health experts have been more cautious about not naming them after geographical locations, groups of people, or even animals which may not have anything to do with the disease, leading to horrific real-world consequences, along with misconceptions on the origin and spread of illnesses.

What's in a name?

For instance, the H1N1 pandemic of 1918-20 originated in Kansas, but became known as “the Spanish flu” due to “geopolitical forces” during the First World War (1914-1918), according to Rachel Withers, writing for Slate. “News of the outbreak was suppressed or heavily underplayed in Germany, France, the UK, and the US. But Spain, like Switzerland, was neutral in the war, and its media had no qualms about covering the contagious outbreak weakening its population, creating the false impression that this was a Spanish disease.”