The leaders of the US, Japan, and South Korea have renewed their resolve to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, recognising efforts to disrupt North Korea's "funding of weapons of mass destruction programs."

US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued a joint statement on Sunday, celebrating the progress in a three-way cooperation since their Camp David summit a year ago, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The joint statement came ahead of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise between South Korea and the US, slated to begin Monday.

"We are working together to achieve our shared goals of advancing security and prosperity for the region and the world," the statement said.

"We stand by our commitment to consult on regional challenges, provocations, and threats affecting our collective interests and security," it added.