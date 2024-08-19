WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippine vessel 'illegally intruded' contested water — China
China coastguard says a Philippine vessel that had ignored its repeated warnings "deliberately collided" with a Chinese ship in an "unprofessional and dangerous" manner.
Beijing and Manila have been embroiled for a year in a heated stand-off over competing claims in the South China Sea, where $3 trillion worth of trade passes annually. / Photo: AFP Archive
August 19, 2024

China's coastguard has said a Philippine vessel that had ignored its repeated warnings "deliberately collided" with a Chinese ship in an "unprofessional and dangerous" manner, according to statements.

In one of the statements on Monday, China's maritime security said the same Philippine vessel then entered waters near Second Thomas Shoal after being prevented from entering Sabina Shoal waters.

Two Philippine coastguard vessels "illegally intruded" into waters adjacent to Sabina Shoal without permission in the early hours of Monday, according to the China coastguard spokesperson Gan Yu.

"The Philippines has repeatedly provoked and caused trouble, violated the temporary arrangements between China and the Philippines," Gan said, referring to Philippines' supplies missions to a vessel grounded on Second Thomas Shoal.

China's coastguard said it took control measures against the Philippine ships in accordance with the law in the incidents early on Monday and warned the Philippines to "immediately stop infringement and provocation" or "bear all consequences".

RelatedBeijing launches air, sea patrols near Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea
Recommended

Heated stand-off

Known as Xianbin Reef in China and Escoda Shoal in the Philippines, Sabina Shoal is located in the South China Sea.

It is an atoll located 150 km from the western Philippine island of Palawan.

Beijing and Manila have been embroiled for a year in a heated stand-off over competing claims in the South China Sea, where $3 trillion worth of trade passes annually.

Manila reached a provisional arrangement with China for resupply missions in the South China Sea last month in an attempt to ease tensions and manage differences. The details of the deal have not been made public.

China claims almost all of the vital waterways, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
