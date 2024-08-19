Human Rights Watch (HRW) has denounced last month's Israeli air strikes on Hudaida Port in western Yemen as a "possible war crime".

At least six civilians were killed and over 80 others injured on July 20 when Israeli warplanes struck more than two dozen oil storage tanks and two shipping cranes in the Yemeni port as well as a power plant in the province.

The attacks came one day after a Houthi drone strike killed one Israeli and injured four others in Tel Aviv.

"The attacks appeared to cause disproportionate harm to civilians and civilian objects," the New York-based rights group said on Monday.

"Serious violations of the laws of war committed willfully, that is deliberately or recklessly, are war crimes."

Niku Jafarnia, HRW researcher for Yemen and Bahrain, said the Israeli attacks on Hudaida "could have a lasting impact on millions of Yemenis in Houthi-controlled territories".

Related Houthis warn Israel will 'pay the price' after strikes on Yemeni port

"Yemenis are already enduring widespread hunger after a decade-long conflict. These attacks will only exacerbate their suffering."