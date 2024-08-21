A majority of Israelis think that the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr has not improved Israel’s security, a new survey found.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran on July 31 after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president. While Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of carrying out the assassination, Israel has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

Shukr was also killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, a day earlier.

The poll conducted by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) of Tel Aviv University found that 32 percent of Israeli respondents see that the assassinations of the two men have not improved Israel's security.

In comparison, 14 percent said the assassinations have "somewhat worsened" Israel’s security and 6 percent said it "greatly worsened."

The survey showed that 26 percent of respondents trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 17 percent trust his government, and 70 percent have confidence in the army.