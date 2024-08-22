Bangladesh's transitional government has decided to cancel all diplomatic passports, including one with which former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has taken refuge in neighbouring India following an August 5 student-led "revolution."

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed on Wednesday that diplomatic or red passports that are allocated to government officials, ministers and members of parliament will be revoked.

The decision came as Hasina's stay in India has created uneasy relations between the two South Asian neighbours.

"We have already directed the Department of Immigration and Passports. An official order will be issued soon," Md Mashiur Rahman, senior secretary of the Security Services Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, told national newspaper Prothom Alo.

As parliament has been abolished and ministers and lawmakers are no longer in their positions, their red passports will be revoked, he added.

Once the passports are cancelled, ministers and lawmakers will have to return them and apply for ordinary ones.

If any of them have criminal cases against them or have been arrested, they will have to go through the legal process to get ordinary passports.

The government could not provide the figure for the number of red passport holders in the country.

According to the Home Affairs Ministry, only those whose tenure in government has ended will have their red passports cancelled.