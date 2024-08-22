Hungary's government is prepared to provide free one-way tickets to Brussels for irregular migrants and asylum seekers attempting to enter the European Union, a minister said in response to hefty fines recently imposed on the country over its restrictive asylum policies.

Speaking at a news conference in Budapest on Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, criticised a June ruling by the European Court of Justice that ordered Hungary to pay a fine of $216 million for persistently breaking the bloc's asylum rules, and an additional 1 million euros per day until it brings its policies into line with EU law.

"Brussels wants to force us at any cost to let migrants in," Gulyas said, referring to the EU's headquarters in Belgium.

He said that if the EU continues to force regulations on Hungary that "does not make it possible to detain migrants at the border", his country will offer every migrant "transport to Brussels free of charge".

Rigid asylum system

Hungary's government has taken a hard line on people entering the country since well over 1 million people entered Europe in 2015, most of them fleeing conflicts.