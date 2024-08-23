Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine aims to highlight New Delhi's neutrality and potential role as a peacemaker in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, analysts say.

Modi visited Russia in July, and his trip was criticised by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Western allies.

Friday’s visit to Ukraine— the first by an Indian prime minister—primarily focuses on advancing Indian interests, according to Dhananjay Tripathi, a senior assistant professor at South Asian University in New Delhi.

"PM Modi, in relation to the Russia-Ukraine war, said that this is not an era of war. The recent visit to Ukraine is part of India’s reassurance that it is not taking a side in this war," he told TRT World.

The chief of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, termed Modi's visit “historic” and hoped that India could play the role of a mediator in ending the war in which hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced.

Modi's arrival in Kiev comes at a time when Ukrainian troops have taken the war inside Russia. But Tripathi says not much should be read into the timing of Modi's trip as it was only a coincidence.

Tripathi says the visit is creating a positive dynamic that provides New Delhi with some leverage to advocate for peace.

However, given the nature of the war, it could be challenging "to determine whether India can definitively persuade Russia to pursue peace".

"Nonetheless, it's possible for India to play a significant role in any peace efforts involving both parties," he says.

Before arriving in Ukraine, Modi made a stopover in Poland on Thursday, during which he urged diplomatic efforts to end the war and said that no conflict could be solved on a battlefield.