The outgoing Indonesian president is facing a lawsuit over alleged orders to remove the Muslim face veil, hijab, in the run-up to the nation's Independence Day, according to media reports.

Joko Widodo, popular as Jokowi, will step down in October to make way for President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

The case will be heard by a court on August 29 in the Central Java city of Solo, according to local news website detik.com.

"Dozens of students were forced to remove their hijabs” during the Southeast Asian nation's Independence Day ceremonies, daily South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The students were assigned to the country’s National Flag Hoisting Troop, locally known as Paskibraka.

Paskibraka’s operations have been overseen by the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) since 2022.

Indonesia held celebration ceremonies last Saturday, August 17, for the country's 79th independence anniversary at the newly inaugurated capital Nusantara as well as in the current capital Jakarta.

However, the BPIP later "relented on its rule and some girls in the flag-raising troop donned their hijabs during the subsequent" Independence Day events in Nusantara and Jakarta.

Wearing hijab 'forbidden'

The squad for the national flag hoisting is trained for months before the official events in August.

"Why was it 'forbidden' during the inauguration to wear a hijab? Why were (the girls) uniformised not to use the hijab? Isn’t this hurting divers ity itself?" asked Gousta Feriza, chairman of the National Paskibraka Council (PPI).