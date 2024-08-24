The United Nations fears a repeat of the 2017 atrocities committed against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, warning a human tragedy was unfolding in Rakhine State.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk voiced grave alarm on Saturday about the sharply deteriorating situation across Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine where, he said, hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed while trying to flee fighting.

A mass exodus of Rohingya people started on August 25, 2017, after Myanmar’s military launched a brutal operation against the Muslim minority in the country’s northern region.

Since then, approximately 1.2 million Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh and live in Cox’s Bazar refugee camps.

Related The Rohingya face renewed danger at home. We must not forget them

'Forced to flee'

Clashes have rocked Rakhine since the rebel Arakan Army attacked forces of Myanmar's junta in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a military coup in 2021.