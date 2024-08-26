Verda, an 18-year-old university student at Bogazici University in Istanbul says that she used to spend many hours on social media daily.

The constant need to check her phone and stay connected with her network of friends through WhatsApp and Snapchat gave her an addiction.

“It decreased my focus and my concentration on my studies,” she tells TRT World.

In today's digital era, social media platforms have become integral to the lives of teenagers.

Platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat allow users to create and share content, engage with others, and stay connected with friends, making it a significant part of their daily routine.

A 2022 survey of around 1,300 teenagers aged 13 to 17 revealed that 35 percent of them use at least one of these major social media platforms multiple times a day. This high engagement reflects social media's role in helping teens stay connected and feel supported, though its impact can vary greatly.

Related Can governments regulate how children access social media

Cognitive and psychological impact

Social media apps, by their very design, have been created to be addictive by using cues to trigger a response from users, which leads to reinforcement and can contribute to habit formation and addiction.

A UNESCO report published last year also backs this up. It highlights TikTok’s addictive design, driven by its short and engaging videos, which can impact attention spans and learning habits, making it harder to focus on educational and extracurricular activities. Teenagers are more susceptible to the power of the apps. As teens learn to develop their social skills, social media creates a need for validation and approval from their peers. Being accepted or rejected on social media can have a significant impact on brain activity and development.

Fazilet Seyidoglu, a clinical psychologist based in Istanbul, Türkiye, explains further, “Teens are often outcasted for not being active on social media or for not keeping up with current trends. For teenagers with ADHD or social phobia, social media becomes an effective escape where they can hide their identity. ADHD teenagers are biologically more prone to social media addiction due to the dopamine release associated with these platforms."

There’s a clear link between social media addiction and a range of cognitive and psychological issues. The constant stimulation from these platforms can disrupt the brain's ability to focus, leading to decreased concentration and cognitive overload, a phenomenon sometimes referred to as "brain rot".

This term captures the cognitive decay resulting from superficial engagement with a constant stream of digital content.

Family’s role

Verda was among the lucky ones, as her parents stepped in to help break her addiction by encouraging face-to-face interactions with her friends, like going to the cinema rather than watching films on their hand-held devices.

Her parents also encouraged Verda to visit extended family members and invite friends over. Her parents successfully transformed their daughter’s online interaction with her school friends into a real-life physical interaction within a healthy, social environment.

Others aren’t so lucky, and it may be the families themselves that have triggered the addiction, says Seyidolgu. "Most teenage social media crises stem from families being on and addicted to social media themselves. Parents have ceased to give the attention that teenagers crave, so they seek attention online.

Seyidoglu emphasises the importance of parental involvement. "Parents should not leave their children alone but should spend quality time with them. Instead of using electronic devices as a pacifier, parents should engage in activities like family trips and visits to extended family members to foster a healthier environment."