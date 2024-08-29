Bangladesh's new administration has signed the instrument of accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances, local paper The Daily Starreported on Thursday.

The signing was led by the country's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus that took place during the weekly meeting of the interim government's advisory council, the newspaper said.

Yunus called the signing of the UN convention "a historic occasion".

The move comes after Bangladesh's new authorities on Wednesday opened an investigation into the alleged abduction of hundreds of people by security forces during the rule of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina.

It included the notorious Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) paramilitary force, accused of numerous rights abuses, and which was sanctioned by the United States for its role in extrajudicial killings and abductions.