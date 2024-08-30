Türkiye is in coordination with Iraq to shed light on the crash of a Turkish-made combat drone in Kirkuk, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Coordination has been established with Iraqi authorities to fully clarify all details of the incident," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Thursday, following a statement by Iraq's Joint Operations Command that said that a drone which had crashed in Kirkuk turned out to be Turkish-made.

The drone in question, Aksungur, is a domestically produced medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Keceli further stressed that Türkiye and Iraq have "an increasingly strong and common will in the fight against terrorism."

The spokesperson wrote on X that Iraq's designation of the PKK terrorist group as a "banned organisation" and the signing in Ankara of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on security, military and counterterrorism cooperation on August 15 are products of this approach.