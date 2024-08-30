TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, Iraq 'in coordination' over downed drone
Türkiye and Iraq have "an increasingly strong and common will in the fight against terrorism," says Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
Türkiye, Iraq 'in coordination' over downed drone
Türkiye and Iraq are set to establish a joint security coordination centre in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation centre in Bashika. / Others
August 30, 2024

Türkiye is in coordination with Iraq to shed light on the crash of a Turkish-made combat drone in Kirkuk, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Coordination has been established with Iraqi authorities to fully clarify all details of the incident," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Thursday, following a statement by Iraq's Joint Operations Command that said that a drone which had crashed in Kirkuk turned out to be Turkish-made.

The drone in question, Aksungur, is a domestically produced medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Keceli further stressed that Türkiye and Iraq have "an increasingly strong and common will in the fight against terrorism."

The spokesperson wrote on X that Iraq's designation of the PKK terrorist group as a "banned organisation" and the signing in Ankara of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on security, military and counterterrorism cooperation on August 15 are products of this approach.

RelatedTürkiye, Iraq ink 'historic' security and military cooperation deal
Recommended

Security coordination

Türkiye and Iraq are set to establish a joint security coordination centre in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation centre in Bashika. The two centres will facilitate cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism, with a particular focus on countering the PKK.

Stressing Ankara's decisiveness in combating terrorism, Keceli pointed out that Türkiye continues to fight the terrorist organisation based in Iraqi territory per the principle of self-defence outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has killed more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The PKK has relocated a sizeable portion of its activities to a stronghold in the Qandil Mountains, which are around 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of the Turkish border. Turkish operations have nearly wiped out PKK's domestic presence, and now it operates from across the border.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit