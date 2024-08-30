"We have not, and will not give in to those trying to confine us to shallow waters," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

During his speech at Türkiye's Army War College Commencement and Flag Handover Ceremony on Friday, the president said: "We will think in a Türkiye-centred manner, but we will keep our vision broad enough to encompass the world."

Stressing determination in Türkiye's fight against terrorism, Erdogan stated: "From Syria to northern Iraq, and from Libya to Somalia, our armed forces honourably fulfil their duties everywhere they are tasked," adding that the Turkish Armed Forces are the guarantee for the country's independence.

"How can we turn our backs on Jerusalem, where our forefathers ruled in peace, tranquillity, and prosperity for four centuries? How can we turn a blind eye to the land of Palestine, where Ghazi Mustafa Kemal (Ataturk - founder of the Republic of Türkiye) fought to keep the enemy from reaching it?" Erdogan added, also emphasising that "our hearts beat with all our brothers and sisters in the Turkic republics."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.