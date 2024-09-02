The final report from the commission investigating the helicopter crash that resulted in the death of Iran's former President Ebrahim Raisi in May has concluded that the incident was caused by adverse weather conditions.

The commission, which included specialised military and civilian experts, submitted the report on Sunday, attributing the crash to the "complex climatic and atmospheric conditions" typical of spring in northwestern Iran.

Raisi, along with then-Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions, all perished when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in the mountains near the city of Tabriz on May 19.

The group was returning from a ceremony at the Azerbaijan border following the inauguration of a major dam project.

Following the crash, a commission was established to investigate the causes and details of the accident, which subsequently led to a snap presidential election in the country.

'Instructions followed'