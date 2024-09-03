A school bus has ploughed into a crowd of people outside a middle school in eastern China, killing 11 people including five students, state media reported.

State broadcaster CCTV said the driver "lost control" of the vehicle as it approached the school in Shandong province's Tai'an city at 2327 GMT Monday.

The bus ran into a group of parents and children on the side of the road, according to CCTV.

"As of now, (the incident) has caused the deaths of 11 people, of whom six were parents and five were students," the broadcaster reported in an update.

It said one other person was in a "critical" condition, while the vital signs of another 12 people were "stable".

Images circulating on social media showed adults kneeling over children in blood-soaked clothes lying in the road next to a hulking grey bus.