The deaths of six hostages in besieged Gaza has sparked massive protests and a general strike against hawkish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who remains adamant on his Gaza policy since the start of his genocidal war on the tiny enclave nearly 11 months ago.

Many Israelis blame Netanyahu for the mounting number of dead hostages and are calling for a ceasefire agreement to free the remaining roughly 100 captives — even if that means ending the war.

Sunday's demonstrations were the largest show of support for a hostage deal since October 7.

But Netanyahu has faced fierce pressure to reach a ceasefire agreement before, from key governing partners to top security officials and even Israel's most important international ally, the US. Yet a deal to wind down the war in Gaza remains elusive.

Here's a look at how the public outcry in Israel could affect Netanyahu's next move.

Netanyahu's position

Throughout the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, wounded nearly 100,000 — a conservative estimate — critics have claimed Netanyahu has put his political survival above all else, including the fate of the captives.

His rule relies on support from two far-right parties that were once at the fringes of Israeli politics but now hold key positions in the regime.

Headed by far-right and extremist ministers, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, they oppose any deal that ends the war or sets free Palestinian prisoners abducted by Israelis. They have vowed to topple the regime should Netanyahu agree to a ceasefire — a step that would trigger elections that could remove Netanyahu from office.

"What he cares about is his political survival," said Reuven Hazan, a political scientist at Jerusalem's Hebrew University. "His political survival with Ben-Gvir and Smotrich doesn't allow him to end the war and bring back the hostages."

Netanyahu instead blames Hamas for the lack of a deal. The Palestinians resistance group has, however, accepted the deal that Israeli ally US proposed in May and promoted it as Netanyahu's deal. Hamas says Biden's plan must be implemented now. It has refused to entertain new condition from Netanyahu that also includes Israel occupying the Philadelphi Corridor [or Saladin Axis] for any truce-prisoner swap deal.

The condition has prompted clashes with Netanyahu's own defence minister, who says a deal that frees the hostages should be a priority.

Looming over the prime minister is also his ongoing trial on corruption charges. If Netanyahu is voted out of power, he will lose his platform to rail against the judicial system, which he accuses of being biased. He also wouldn't be able to move ahead with his regime's planned changes to the legal system that critics say could affect the trial and help him avoid a conviction.

Related Israeli settlers hold concert, perform rituals at Ibrahimi Mosque site

'Netanyahu is the one who sentenced (the hostages) to death'

As the Palestinian toll of the Israeli genocidal war has mounted — with tens of thousands killed and whole swaths of the territory decimated — Israel has become increasingly isolated internationally. On Monday, when asked if Netanyahu was doing enough to negotiate a deal, US President Joe Biden responded, "No."

Biden, who has never seen eye to eye with the Israeli leader even though their nations are close allies, has grown increasingly critical of his counterpart’s leadership. But the timing on Monday's remark was particularly pointed, coming as it did after the demonstrations and outpouring of grief for the hostages.

Many Israelis accuse Netanyahu of obstructing a deal to stay in power and say that by not ending the war, he is putting the lives of the hostages in danger.